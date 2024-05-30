Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Hamzah Sheeraz climbs through the ropes at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, he will have much to thank Sheffield for.

For a start, he will have former Ingle fighter Amer Khan in his corner.

He also hopes his conditioning and preparation will be perfect after training with sparring partners including Sharrow prospect Naphtali Nembhard.

Despite having only three professional outings under his belt, Nembhard got the call to spar with Sheeraz recently - a tremendous acknowledgment for a greenhorn at the start of his career.

The Sheffield super middleweight learned much in the rounds against the current Commonwealth and WBC Silver middleweight champion, a competitor in the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 tournament in Riyadh.

Nap said it was a: "Pleasure to share the ring with one of the best fighters in the world."

His Sheffield manager Izzy Asif went further.

"This was an invaluable experience for Nap.

Naphtali Nembhard left and Hamzah Sheeraz

"He did really well and afterwards Hamzah said his movement had been second to none" he told The Star.

"Obviously he didn't stand there trading with him, Hamzah is a world-class operator and one of the best middleweights on the planet.

"But Nap is developing and in 18 months' time he could be in a completely different position than he is now."

Asif puts Nembhard's impressive rise in profile to solid, sustained graft.

Naphtali Nembhard Pic by Bob Westerdale

"He trains as hard as any professional boxer I have ever seen anywhere in my life and I have been in boxing for 22 years.

"We have to hold him back from training; that is how addicted he is. He loves it.

"He has a very competitive nature and is always back in the Wolseley Road gym straight after a fight, he gives much of his life to boxing.

"He has recently set up a running club on as Saturday morning where he encourages people to get out there, and train for a 5K.

Izzy Asif with broadcaster Adam Smith

"It is a great initiative, using his platform as a fighter to benefit people in the community."

Shaun Thickett-trained Nembhard's next outing isn't quite on the same scale as the Saudi show - he will perform at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel, Norton, on July 27. It's an evening co-promoted by Asif and Kas Hussain.

Having only had three pro fights, the former Sheffield Sharks' basketball player, 28, is raw and eager to sharpen his talents, against journeyman Genadij Krajevskij, from Lithuania.

"It is not as if he had a massive amateur background so he needs fights like this.

"He has to work on his skillset, ring craft, his timing in fights, he is improving all the time," said Asif, whose last show brought a modern dash of colour to the historic York Hall in Bethnal Green.

On that event, Sheffield-trained Stevi Levy was outpointed by Tysie Gallagher as they competed for the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight belts.