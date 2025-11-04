Ebonie Jones ends pro boxing career after weight saga

Stylish picture of Ebonie Jones by Liam Ford, LFJ Pics

Unbeaten featherweight Ebonie Jones is retiring from the sport of boxing at the age of 27, having fought just seven professional fights.

The Steel City gym boxer was at the centre of a storm in May when she pulled out of a planned Commonwealth and British title fight against Tysie Gallagher at Doncaster Rovers' stadium.

Gallagher was furious at the time saying: "As professional athletes, we have a job to make weight. Unfortunately, Ebonie couldn't stick to her end of the bargain. I think it's disgraceful if a fighter can't make weight."

The Sheffield GBM Sports-promoted athlete had to wait until September to put the gloves on, when she beat Rotherham's Ellie Hellewell at the Park Community Arena.

Ebonie has now made her position clear, with a statement published over social media.

"I’ve not posted anything about boxing since not making weight for what was meant to be the biggest fight of my career," she wrote.

"I get a lot of support and a lot of people have been asking when I’m fighting next, but I’ve made the decision to hang up the gloves. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on my journey so far.

"After not making weight for the Tysie fight, I had to face that I have a problem.

Tysie Gallagher and Ebonie Jones Pic Connor McMain

"I’m not sure what’s next for me, as boxing's all I’ve ever known, from boxing as a kid, then joining the Army at 17 to continue boxing there and on Team GB, then leaving the Army to turn professional.

"It’s been my whole life so giving up now was a very hard decision to make but I know it’s the right one.

"I’ve had some great memories boxing and it’s allowed me to travel the world and meet some amazing people that I never would’ve met without it, thank you to everyone at Steel City and (coach) Pearce Gudgeon for being the best mate and trainer I could ask for.

"Steel City Gym’s been my home for the past three years, and I’ll be forever grateful.

Ebonie Jones v Jamillette Janitza Vallejos. Photo by Richard Bierton

"Maybe one day I’ll return to boxing but for now I want a normal life. I’ll still be training to keep me sane and maybe some coaching."

Ebonie's biggest pro achievement was a 10-round victory over Kenya's Consolata Musanga 13 months ago, making her the Commonwealth Silver champion.

Grant Smith, at Steel City, posted: "Pleasure to have you in the gym Ebs, all the best going forward. And you know were always here for you."

Other people in the local and national boxing scene have mirrored that sentiment, including Alan Alster, Barry Pinder, Paul Smith and Karl Sampson.