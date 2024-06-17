Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Cameron says he has boxed 100 rounds to be ready for Friday's televised battle with Lyndon Arthur.

And amongst the most ferocious of those ring battles was against none other than a Sheffield doctor!

Liam believes he is in top condition thanks to a training regime executed by his trainer Pearce Gudgeon, at Steel City gym.

His sparring partners have included highly-promising Great Britain amateur Teagn Stott from Sheffield Boxing Centre, unbeaten Matchroom title hunter Junaid Bostan and former world champion Lerrone Richards.

But it was his last training rounds with towering heavyweight Ovos 'Kenneth' Anigboro that gave him the biggest buzz.

"Training has been brutal but I wouldn't have it any other way," said the Manor light heavyweight.

It had been a long road back to fitness after having five years away from the sport, he said.

"When I boxed my first fight back I was flabby and it was matched at cruiserweight which is ridiculous.

Liam Cameron and 'Ken' his amateur sparring opponent

"I took a full year to get to where I am, and had no time off. I would say it took me a year to get my body solid, every fight it has got harder.

"I've now sparred 100 rounds for this fight, it has been good, I can't get more prepared.

"I am in the best shape ever, even compared to when I was younger, I am training harder now, I didn't use to like it , but now I love it.

"I have had a few sparring partners the last one was a 6ft 6ins doctor, Kenneth, he's a heavyweight, he looked massive to me, and it was a good final spar.

Junaid Bostan right with Liam Cameron

"He is from Sheffield City Boxing Club...and he is a giant!"

Liam has sold around 80 tickets for away fans at Whites Hotel Bolton, as he and Arthur contest the vacant WBA Inter-Continental belt, live on Channel 5.

"I'm not that bothered about the title, this might sound daft, but the task ahead is more important than what is going to come with it.

"Beating him will change my life, and that is better than any title."

Teagn Sott sparring with Liam Cameron

Does that imply there is a big money purse heading his way?

"The money alone won't change my life, it won't buy me a house but it might buy us a few holidays - a couple of Disneylands!"

A sub-plot for the contest will be the football affiliations of the boxers - they are both United fans, Arthur is a Manchester Red while Cameron is a Blade.

*On the football-boxing theme, Barnsley's Callum Simpson (14-0) will compete for British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight title fight against Zak Chelli on Saturday, August 3, at Oakwell.

Simpson said: “It’s a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley. I’m going to win the British and Commonwealth Titles in style.