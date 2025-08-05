Dave Allen relishes Sheffield Arena top billing

For once, Dave Allen will be the main centre of attention at Sheffield Arena.

He has boxed there five times before, but he's never been the leading fighter.

October's clash with Russian wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov will be the top pick on the Matchroom event, and he can't wait to be 'the man' instead of a supporting actor.

Allen, aged 33, said headlining in Sheffield was something he was "really happy with.

"When I think Sheffield Arena, I think Kell Brook, Naseem Hamed...to headline that is a dream, really.

"I have boxed on Kell Brook undercards for years; I think I was on four or five of them so I never thought I should headline it myself. I am over the moon really."

The experienced Conisbrough heavyweight said he was "probably more buzzing about headlining there than the O2, Copper Box, France..."

The idea of filling the Arena is quite a challenge for a fighter who has lost seven times.

Arslanbek Makhmudov in action GettyImages

But that was partly why he chose 6ft 6ins Makhmudov, who has all the looks of a Rocky villain.

It will be a huge milestone in his 13-year career.

His third paid fight was at the Arena in April 2013 against Bulgarian Deyan Mihailov.

He recorded a first-round knockout on the bill headed by Amir Khan v Julilo Diaz and Deontay Wilder v Audley Harrison.

Dave Allen and Johnny Fisher Pic Mark Robinson, Matchroom

Ironically, Wilder performed at Sheffield that night; a win against Makhmudov could conceivably pitch Allen in the ring with him sometime in the future.

Two years after the Mihailov KO, Arena fans mainly waiting to see Doncaster's Gavin McDonnell v Geremy Parody, saw Allen win a six-rounder on points against Fabrice Aurieng from France.

Five months afterwards (March 2016), the heavyweight was back again, stopping American Jason Gavern, on a show which saw Kell Brook saunter to a two-round victory over Kevin Bizier.

Then, in 2018, an accidental headbutt by Jamaican Lenroy Thomas two minutes into the first round ended Allen's contribution to an Arena card spearheaded by Brook's two-round dismantling of Sergey Rabchenko.

His last appearance at Broughton Lane was three years ago against Dorian Darch, from Wales.

Allen got him out of the ring in three rounds. Brook v Mark DeLuca and Kid Galahad v Claudio Marrero headed the event.

So Makhmudov (20-2-0) will be his fifth performance at the Arena, and his 13th scrap in the city of Sheffield.

Allen (24-7-2) admits he is nervous knowing he could be KO'd by the 6ft 6ins giant but said any fear would fuel his mission, saying the Russian is "there to be beaten...I'm pretty clever and tough."