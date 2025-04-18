Dalton Smith has spite in his armoury, says gym pal

By Bob Westerdale
Published 18th Apr 2025, 07:04 BST
Liam Cameron is confident that Dalton Smith will pull something explosive out of his personal boxing arsenal on Saturday night.

Smith wants to catch the eye with a dominating performance at Sheffield's Park Community Arena, against Canada's Mathieu Germain.

A knockout would further enhance his credentials as he seeks a world title pop before the end of 2025.

Recently, in The Star, former world champion Junior Witter was full of praise for Smith but felt "he could do with a bit more spite," in his punching power.

Cameron disagrees; he believes his Steel City gym pal is the full package.

"Dalton is very spiteful, probably Junior is basing his view on sparring, we don't go for the kill in sparring, look at his fights he has flattened them," Cameron said, referring to the fact that 13 of Smith's 17 wins have been by way of knockout.

"In his last fight, he ended it in the first round (v Walid Ouizza.)

"Before that, he stopped Jose Zepeda, and only a few people have gone the distance with him.

Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title fight. Picture By Mark Robinson MatchroomDalton Smith and Mathieu Germain Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title fight. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom
Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title fight. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"Yes, he can be very spiteful - if he can knock you out, he will do. He picks his shots well and will go for it if he has to."

Cameron said Smith is in the position of trying to be patient awaiting his shot at the big time.

"During this time, he is having fights, gaining experience, and you can't blame him; he is ready.

"After he beats this guy, he should be going to fight for the world title. It would be great if he gets his chance this year. Not just because he is a friend. He is a very special talent and best of all, a great guy."

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Saudi Arabia Pic via Mark Robinson Matchroom BoxingBen Whittaker and Liam Cameron Saudi Arabia Pic via Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Saudi Arabia Pic via Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The undefeated 28-year-old from Handsworth is mandatory challenger for the WBC title held by the Dominican Alberto Puello, who defeated Spain's Sandor Martin in a close contest to land the vacant strap at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last month.

Armthorpe Lightweight Josh Padley takes on Serbia's undefeated Marco Cvetanovic for the WBA International Title on the undercard.

On Sunday, Cameron hopes to settle his differences with Ben Whittaker in their rematch in Birmingham.

