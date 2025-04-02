Dalton Smith: following in the path of greatness
The city has not boasted a homegrown world champion boxer since Kid Galahad became world featherweight champion in 2021 and before that when Kell Brook lost his welterweight crown to Errol Spence Jr at Sheffield United's stadium in 2017.
Smith wants to end that trend and have his name revered alongside city-produced greats like Clinton Woods, Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter, Brook and Galahad.*
The Handsworth super lightweight takes another step towards that aim on April 19, when he trades blows with Mathieu Germain at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield.
Hopefully, it will be the final fight before he gets his chance to challenge WBC champion Alberto Puello, who became the top man in June 2024.
Smith can rely on himself and his team to make that a reality.
He can also draw strength from the achievements of those who came before him in the steel city.
Speaking at a media event before his 18th professional fight, the 28-year-old hotshot said: "Sheffield has always been a boxing city - I am keeping it on the map!
"I am keeping that legacy going for my own city."
Smith fights wherever Matchroom navigates him to, his last fight destination being Nottingham Arena.
Three of his previous five fights were on his preferred home territory at Sheffield Arena.
But he has often stated his desire to fight for a world title at his beloved Sheffield Wednesday ground.
And now he is mandatory challenger, that could be against Puello, by the end of 2025, if he beats Canada's Germain, and the title fight can be organised by Eddie Hearn.
Germain, is smaller in stature than Smith, and a 35-year-old veteran.
He can't be viewed as a mere stepping stone, of course.
He is on a streak of eight wins and prides himself on his warrior mentality, saying he is: "Ready to shock the world."
Germain sees the April 19 bout as the opportunity of a lifetime.
"I have constantly invested myself to achieve my goals in my sport," he says.
"My commitment and determination have led me to this unique opportunity to fight on an international stage. This fight represents a dream for me."
His mantra is: "Success is not the result of luck, but of perseverance."
*You could argue Croydon-born Sunny Edwards deserves to be recognised as a Sheffield-trained elite fighter, he moved to the city around nine years ago.
