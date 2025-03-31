Bookies' odds won't influence Dalton Smith

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nobody needs to waste their breath telling Dalton Smith that his forthcoming fight - against an unfancied Frenchman - could represent a banana skin of a contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's title-hunting super lightweight has witnessed other boxers fall to unexpected defeats.

He doesn't intend to follow suit.

The Steel City gym champion knows an unfortunate end to his 17-match winning sequence would helter-skelter him down the pecking order of contenders pursuing a pop at the world title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some bookies have Smith at 1/8 odds to beat Mathieu Germain in the 12-rounder at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, on April 19. Germain is 13/2.

Smith is too mature and well schooled in the sport to be thinking the bout will be as straight forward as it was against his last opponent - another French-speaking fighter.

He stopped Walid Ouizza in the first round, in January.

Instead, the Handsworth fighter references the fate of another British super-lightweight, Jack Catterall.

Dalton Smith training session

The Lancastrian lost on home territory to Arnold Barboza Jr, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith told The Ring magazine: “Everyone expected Jack to win and if he wins, he's on that card, getting paid loads and all of a sudden, Barboza's got his spot. Nobody was planning that... Boxing never goes to plan.

“That's why you just need to make sure you do everything right, and this is why I can't afford slip-ups now.

"A slip-up here and it’s three or four more fights to get back to that spot again.

Dalton Smith pic courtesy of Mark Robinson at Matchroom

“I'm chasing those other world titles, but my full focus is on this next fight. April the 19th is my world title fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He (Germain) knows he only has to win once, and he could be next in line.

"I’ve been building this for years, but if he wins once then all of a sudden, he's nicked my spot. It's a good job he's not getting it then.”

Smith has identified American Teofimo Lopez, the WBO world champion, as the man currently above all others in the division.

Dalton Smith v Germain poster

“There are lots of big names, but for me, I think Teo has got to be the strongest one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes he’s a bit unpredictable with performances, but I think Teo on his day is probably the best out of them all," he said.

“But I’m happy to fight any and all of them. I didn’t mind who won out of Alberto Puello or Sandor Martin either (Puello won on points earlier this month.)

"Right now, I’m going to back myself to beat any of them, I just need the opportunity to prove that I’m right.”

Matchroom card

Dalton Smith, Sheffield, 17 0 0 v Mathieu Germain, France, 26 2 1 super lightweight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ishmael Davis, Leeds, 13 2 0 v Ryan Kelly, Birmingham 19 5 1 super welter

Josh Warrington, Leeds 31 4 1 v Asad Asif Khan, India 19 6 1 super feather

Josh Padley, Armthorpe 15 1 0 v TBA light

Giorgio Visioli, Guildford 6 0 0 v

Kane Baker, Birmingham 19 11 2 super feather

Emmanuel Buttigieg, London 7 0 0 v TBA middleweight

Joe Howarth, Wigan 11 1 0 v TBA light.