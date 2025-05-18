Cinderella moment for South Yorkshire boxer

The Romford Bull v the White Rhino, the South v the North, raw power v boxing acumen.

There was no shortage of promotional selling-points for the rematch of east London's Johnny Fisher v South Yorkshire's Dave Allen.

Dave Allen knocks down Johnny Fisher as the towel is thrown in.

But the one tangible takeaway from Allen's knockout win at the weekend was what Dave did immediately afterward - he proved the age of boxing chivalry is not dead.

The sport has long been infected with unpleasant vendettas and spiteful exchanges - the Eubank Jr v Benn fight being a recent example.

But South Yorkshire's Allen rises above all that.

Dave Allen knocks down Johnny Fisher.

Courtesy and a code of honour are not signs of weakness and Allen signalled that after delivering the decisive blow, which sent the bigger, stronger opponent headfirst to the canvas.

Allen halted any notion of celebration until he could see that Fisher was not badly injured. It was class, Conisbrough class.

Allen, 33, the victim of a disputed judges' verdict in the first Fisher fight in Riyadh six months earlier, had put the matter to right at London’s Copper Box Arena.

There may not be a trilogy - the Jamie Moore-trained has proved himself to be the better boxer and needs to move on.

Stratford, UK: Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen, WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Title 17 May 2025 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing. | Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

It is a good place to be for a fighter who was stopped by Frazer Clarke in September 2023 and re-emerged at Skate Central Sheffield seven months later, looking slow and out of shape in a below-par four-rounder.

Allen had known what he was doing at that point, though - he was embarking on a journey to prove he had something to offer the sport, while pocketing some much-needed cash along the way, to make his family secure.

Saturday in London, with the side issue of collecting the WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight title, proved he most certainly has a future, even if it is only a year or two.

Fisher, 26, seemingly everybody's favourite in the capital, must now survey the ruins of what had been an unbeaten career.

He had been pummeled to the ground in the fifth round in their first meeting in Saudi Arabia.

And the May 2025 version, in the same round, put a cruel dent in his CV.

He was put down twice before his corner threw in the towel.

Afterwards, Allen revealed he had deliberately put on weight to help him absorb body shots from the 'Romford Bull.'

The victory, he said, "Means everything to me."I have been written off so many times. But I knew I had the ability, and at the right level, at this level, I am a handful."

Allen felt that Fisher's over-exaggerated punching and movement had worked against him but he insisted: "Johnny Fisher is my friend.

"I have said that all the way through...the nicest kid in the world.

"All the way through I have been respectful; he is my mate."

As for the bumper Matchroom purse: "I can now buy an en suite." he said.

Allen (now 24-7-2) hopes his next fight will be in Sheffield or Doncaster.

Fisher's promoter Eddie Hearn summed up: "If you want anybody to break your heart, you'd want it to be Dave Allen.

"For years and years, I thought he was done in boxing...he came back.

"It is a real Cinderella story."