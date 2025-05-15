House hunter Dave Allen is bursting for the bathroom

You know you have made it in life when you have an en-suite bathroom.

And the fee South Yorkshire boxer Dave Allen will receive for Saturday's rematch duel with Johnny Fisher will ensure he reaches such a giddy social status.

Dave, always ready with a tongue-in-cheek remark, has been bursting for such a domestic privilege for some time.

Matchroom's pay day, after Saturday's heavyweight rematch at London's Copper Box Arena, means he and his "missus" will be able to splash out.

Doncaster's Allen told assembled media: "I sent the missus house shopping and we’re looking for ones with en-suites, I can’t believe it, we’re going to get an en-suite, so I need to keep winning and I’m just enjoying my life.

"I never thought life would be this good, and I’d enjoy boxing so much. There are endless possibilities" - presumably a reference to a hot tub or new car.

Allen has a 23-7-2 record and is underdog, again, against the 12-0-0 Romford bull.

But the high-pressure rematch—Allen lost in a highly controversial points split decision after decking Fisher last December—hasn't diluted Allen's confidence and sense of fun.

Wearing his rival's T shirt with pride Dave Allen, Pic Mark Robinson, Matchroom

He was wearing a Johnny Fisher T-shirt at the media scrum.

"This is probably the first fight I’ve ever looked forward to, really from starting as a kid," said.

"I never really wanted to box, but I wanted to box more than I wanted to go to work.

"So I went to the boxing gym like my Dad did, I did alright, and before you know it, I’m boxing Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz, and it became unenjoyable as I was boxing the best Heavyweights in the world as a novice.

Dave Allen's dream bathroom. Pic Photo by Backbone Visuals on Unsplash

"It got really hard, I won a few and lost a few, and I completely fell out of love with it by the time the first fight with Johnny came around.

"But something just clicked that night, I don’t know what it was. I really enjoyed the ten rounds we had, but at times I really didn’t.

"It’s taken me 17 years to think ‘I’ve got half an idea of what I am doing here’. This can’t come quick enough, and I can’t wait to get in there and box."

As for the defeats on his record, the 33-year-old is pragmatic.

Dave Allen and Johnny Fisher Pic Mark Robinson, Matchroom

"I’ve lost to an Olympic gold medallist, two Olympic bronze medallists, two World title challengers, I’ve not lost to mugs. Johnny is a good fighter, but I think I am getting better, as mad as that may seem.

"I’ve got about 73 people coming down from Doncaster so it’s going to be bouncing in there for me. I’ve boxed everywhere. I boxed Dillian (Whyte) in Leeds, remember that? I was s******g myself when he walked to the ring.

"Tony Yoka in France, they booed me over there, so I’ve seen it all. If Johnny is better than me, he wins, if I’m better than him, I win. I’m looking forward to the crowd, the atmosphere and experiencing all of that, but when the bell goes it’s just me and him. There’s not another fella I would want to do this with, and I want to set up the trilogy, and to do that, I’ve got to win."

Only last year, Allen was involved in two humdrum four-rounders at Skate Central, Sheffield, delivering points wins over journeymen with losing records.

But with that en-suite as motivation, the 'Doncaster De La Hoya' could soon be cleaning up the belts.