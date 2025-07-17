Callum Simpson’s five-star ring rating

Callum Simpson says he is as proud as punch to have been officially ranked in the Top 10 across all major governing bodies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley's favourite son has been positioned in a lofty position after 18 straight wins, including his last outing when he won the vacant EBU European Super Middleweight strap at Oakwell.

His tenth-round stoppage of Ivan Zucco was compulsive entertainment, the South Yorkshireman recovering from being decked in the first round to TKO his rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson's highest rating is with the IBF, at number four, followed by seventh in WBA and IBO, and ninth in WBC and WBO.

So what does it all mean?

His achievement in breaking into the Top 10 across all major boxing governing bodies is a rare and telling milestone.

It places the 28-year-old in elite company, underlining his growing reputation not just in Britain but on the world stage.

If all five sanctioning organisations view him as a legitimate contender for a world title - a position few British fighters have held simultaneously - then his future looks guaranteed at the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson pic courtesy of Charley Atkins

It’s a marker of consistency, credibility, and the kind of form that promoters and broadcasters take seriously when eyeing future headline bouts.

Being number four with the IBF puts Simpson within touching distance of a mandatory shot, while Top 10 status in the other bodies opens multiple doors.

Meanwhile, Doncaster's Josh Padley, who sprang onto the world stage as a late replacement opponent for Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia in February, says he expects to be back out in October. However, no opponent has been identified yet.

The Armthorpe-born lightweight, who boxed at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield in April, is hoping to build on his 16-1 record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson centre in hot weather camp in Mallorca

* A second Sheffield boxer believes Daniel Dubois can beat Oleksander Usyk on Saturday night.

A recent Star story had only Amer Khan in that category; most of the others backed the Ukrainian.

But Sharrow's Nohmaan Husasain says: "Seeing their first fight live ring side was phenomenal. Although there was controversy over the low blow, seeing it live, I definitely thought it wasn’t low.

"Dubois has improved a lot since, so it really is a tough one to call. I’m going with my heart - Dubois via KO."