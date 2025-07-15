South Yorkshire fight scene backs Usyk

Saturday’s heavyweight showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is more than just a title defence - it’s a collision of styles, generations, and reputations that could reshape the boxing landscape at the very top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian maestro, puts his belts on the line in a high-stakes bout watched by fans around the globe.

A master technician with footwork that belongs in the lighter divisions, Usyk is aiming to further cement his place among the modern greats.

He is, however, 38-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubois, the British challenger, comes into the ring with power, youth and unfinished business.

Still only 26, Dubois has rebuilt since his 2020 defeat to Joe Joyce and now finds himself on the brink of boxing immortality.

If he can land cleanly and early, some believe he could hand Usyk his first professional loss and catapult himself into the heavyweight elite.

Others, though, wonder whether his energy levels and ring IQ can live with the former undisputed cruiserweight champion's relentless movement and timing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight also carries broader significance in a division often accused of stagnation. With Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua taking different routes and avoiding each other, Usyk vs. Dubois provides a rare moment of clarity.

Should Usyk win, calls for a long-delayed unification clash with Fury will intensify.

If Dubois upsets the odds, the heavyweight hierarchy will be shaken to its core and new rivalries will be born.

Closer to home, the clash has sparked debate in boxing gyms across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois GettyImages

From seasoned pros to rising amateurs, opinions vary on who will have their hand raised, and why. We spoke to a range of people in the local fight game to find out where their loyalties lie, what they see unfolding on fight night, and whether the power of Dubois can ever outweigh the precision of Usyk.

Overwhelmingly, they favoured the Ukrainian.

There seems no point Dubios even turning up.

A couple of locals sat on the fence, just one went for Dubois, but the rest were all pro Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk GettyImages

Here are the detailed thoughts:

USYK:

Esham Pickering: Only one winner, this is Oleksandr Usyk - he's an absolute magician. He is a cruiserweight at most but is a tremendous fighter; I am a big fan of his. I like Daniel; he has come on loads, but his skills are far below Usyk.

Usyk had a tremendous amateur pedigree and an amazing professional once as a two-weight undisputed world champion. He will go down in history as a generational great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Time is the only thing that can beat him. I am going to say he wins with a late stoppage, rounds 11 or 12.

Paul 'Silky' Jones: "Usyk is a man who finds the way to win over and over, I don’t think he’s the most commercial fighter of his generation, but results speak louder.

Daniel Dubois GettyImages

Dubois isn’t the same fighter he was a few fights ago. He’s now very dangerous with plenty of belief as a world heavyweight champion. I hope he wins, but common sense says Usyk. I hope he doesn’t do his signature dance to celebrate!"

Callum Simpson: "Even though Dubois is coming off the back of three great KO wins and carries serious power, I think Usyk’s footwork, speed, and ring IQ will be too much over 12 rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I see Usyk winning on points, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a late stoppage again."

Jason Cunningham: I’m going to have to edge with Usyk again; his resume stands out above every other heavyweight and he’s an elite level fighter. There was controversy with the last fight, but regardless it still finished with a Usyk KO win.

Dubois is a world champion, though, young, carries power and will be wanting to prove a point coming off a very good win over Joshua. Age favours Dubois as well with Usyk who is now 38 and nothing lasts forever. I think the fight ends before the final bell, but siding with Usyk’s experience.

Jamie Kennedy: Dubois has improved massively since his last fight with Usyk, but obviously Usyk has had two fantastic wins against Tyson too. Dubois says he's a much better boxer now and in a better place than last time, and only he knows that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn’t disappoint last time so hopefully we see fireworks.

Usyk has had two fantastic camps for Tyson and no doubt a fantastic one for this fight. I just think his movement and fight experience will still get him the win in a very entertaining fight.

Izzy Asif: Usyk to win on points. His boxing IQ and the angles he creates are something else, and I feel Dubois will not be able to handle that movement/angles.

But you just never know, Daniel is in great form - and it’s heavyweight boxing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinton Woods: Usyk to win on points, first half of fight, Dubois will put pressure on but Usyk weathers the pressure and finishes strong.

Ryan Rhodes: "I'm picking Usyk, a late stoppage or points. I think he is the best heavyweight out there today.

Daniel has looked pretty awesome in his last fights and looks like he is growing in confidence, but I think Usyk is another level.

Liam Cameron: Dubois needs Usyk to have an off night. I love Dubois's style but I have backed Fury against Usyk and got that wrong. Usyk beat the best and now he is the best. I have got to favour him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Warburton: I think it will be the same as last time: a Usyk late stoppage.

Though Dubois has three good wins since they last met I don’t see him being able to turn it round against Usyk who I thought totally outboxed him last time.

Taz Nadeem: Usyk is one of the best boxers in history. His skills IQ and preparation are leagues beyond anything anyone is doing in the heavyweight division today. Boxing is a skill-based sport, so regardless of Dubois's muscle mass and power, Usyk's skills will come out on top.

Glyn Rhodes: I’m going for Usyk will win, he’s a very smart fighter and very experienced, but Dubois can punch, and whenever you get two big guys like them in a ring, anything can happen. Hopefully, Father Time has not caught up with Usyk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Hobson: Usyk to win. He is just still too smart for Dubois. One more year and I'd sway towards Dubois, though.

John Fewkes: I've backed against Usyk on most of his heavyweight fights mainly because of size and in Fury's case, size and boxing ability, but Usyk has proved me wrong every time, although Dubois has come on so much since the first fight, and his confidence is through the roof.

I do think Usyk will just have the tools to figure him out, weather the storm, then pick holes in Dubois after four-five rounds, then it all depends on how much Dubois has improved to whether he can make the changes to stop the fight going Usyk's way.

I think he won't be able to stop Usyk when he's really flowing in rounds seven to eight onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Sheldon: I think Usyk wins by stoppage, even though Dubois had a good run it has to come to an end at some point and I think Usyk is going to try and make a statement because of all the controversy of the low blow in the previous fight, I'd say rounds 8, 9 or 10.

Nicola Hopewell: I think Usyk will win. I think he’s a very technical boxer and will cause Dubois problems.

Bianca Johnson agreed: Usyk for me!

Andy Marlow: Truly hope Dubois does it, he did drop him with a legal body shot in that one, deemed too low, Usyk's shorts were very high - they will probably be under arm pits for this next one. I would go for a late stoppage to Usyk or a points win, but really, I hope he goes to town on Usyk's body and wins it.

Teagn Stott: I think Usyk will win on points. He'll be too disciplined and too slick. But there’s always the puncher's chance and we all know Dubois has got the power to change to story of a fight with one punch!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Frank: Usyk. It’s hard to see anyone beating him. I do think that Dubois will have some success in the fight, though. Dubois has momentum recently and will carry more confidence into this fight than the last. But I see Usyk finding a way, as always and edging the fight on points.

ON THE FENCE

Jon 'Buster' Keeton: All my experience says Usyk wins on points again gives DD another boxing lesson -but my gut says Usyk maybe on the old age slide and DD might have found a chink in the armour in body shots!

"Maybe if DD starts chopping away his dream may come true. So I'm going - Usyk 12 rounds points again .. or DD 6-7 stoppage!

As did Naphtali Nembhard: It all depends on how the two fights with Fury had an impact on Usyk. Usyk is the favourite; he’s been pretty much untouchable at heavyweight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he’s getting older, and Dubois is in great form, young, hungry and fearless. My mind says Usyk, he’s so clever in the ring and a perfect technician. But my heart is saying Dubois. I’m rooting for him as a fellow Brit, and he has a great chance to cause an upset.

DUBOIS

Amer Khan goes his own way: Both fighters are in a really good place, but Daniel is younger and fresher and on a good streak. I think it is going to boil down to who wants it most. Dubois is a powerhouse, and I believe he will bulldoze his way through to a win!