Brave Sheffield boxer, 23, will overcome set-back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He conquered cancer to start his professional boxing career

Lion-hearted Owen Durnan - who conquered cancer to start a career in professional boxing - is having to overcome his first sporting hurdle after losing a battle of unbeaten prospects.

The 23-year-old former Forge Valley schoolboy, from Wisewood, put his two-fight unbeaten record up against a more experienced James Atkins on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He lost the four rounder by a single point to the Welshman, at the Vale Sports Arena, Cardiff.

Sheffield's Owen Durnan and team. Photo courtesy of Connor McMain, GBM Sport

It was a close match throughout, but a defeat that Durnan will learn from. The home fighter moved to W7 Lost 0.

Durnan will bounce back.

He was diagnosed as having Hodgkin lymphoma in April, 2022 and had to undergo critical surgery to remove a lump from his neck.

Any set-back in the ring pales into insignificance compared to what he has come through. That is reflected in his busy dance card, going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roger Sampson-trained super lightweight is due to campaign in Oldham, Bristol and Gateshead over the next seven weeks.

Meanwhile Sheffield's Amer Khan was in the corner of Hamzah Sheeraz, as he chalked up his 20th professional win on Saturday.

It came in the 5v5 Matchroom v Queensberry tournament at the Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia. Sheeraz stopped previously unbeaten American Austin Williams in the 11th round.

Amer Khan with victorious Hamzah Sheeraz

Khan said it had been a historic night in Riyadh.

Sheffield promoter Izzy Asif was also there, hinting on line: "Some good meetings over here, with massive news dropping soon for GBM Sports."