Blades boxer is ready to go again

Boxer Adam Geelan will be hoping for an early night in his fight on Saturday - he has an important appointment with Sheffield United the following day.

The supermiddleweight is the football club's assistant kitman and is flying out with the team for a pre-season training camp in Girona, Spain.

The programme is an important one for the Blades, as they pick themselves up after last season, when they fell just short of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

That is something Meadowhead-based Adam needs to do on a personal level - he was hit as hard as anyone at the club by the Wembley defeat to Sunderland.

Adam Geelan Pic by Steelstream Design

He said the disappointment encroached on all areas of his life, not least of all financial - he would have earned more had the team returned to the top flight.

"Something like that carries through to other areas of life, of course. We had all worked so hard, only for the end goal not to be achieved and left with not much to show for it.

"Hopefully, I can kickstart the new season myself on Saturday before flying out the following day."

Adam, 26, will be pitching his skills against journeyman Josh Cook, who has been with other local fighters, Naphtali Nembhard, Joe Hayden, Cole Blair and Connan Murray.

Adam Geelan Ryan Rhodes and team Pic by Steelstream Design

"I have spoken to Cole and he said Josh was quite tricky with good head movement and general movement, but hopefully I can establish a dominance early on and be on the front foot."

Adam, who has been working on improving his jab and his counter-punching, has sold around 80 tickets for the Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes show at the Magna Centre.

"I am looking forward to it. I hope to get a win, then get on the plane the following day - and we go again, as they say," added Geelan (2-0.)

THE MAGNA CARD Connan Murray, Cusworth, 11 1 0 v Jabran Bilal, Halifax, 6 3 0 super welter Bianca Johnson, Intake, 2 0 0 v Sasha Booker, Heanor, 2 0 0 super feather Mohammed Subhaan, Ingle/Bradford, 9 1 0 v Jordan Harding, Luton, 0 7 0 light Kacie Doocey, Swinton, debut v Beccy Ferguson, Stoke, 6 13 0 light Conner Kelsall, Doncaster, 12 0 0 v Steven Maguire, Manchester, 4 58 1 bantam Ryan Amos, Nottingham, 15 2 2 v Sam Kirk, Doncaster, 0 16 2 welter Adam Geelan, Meadowhead, 2 0 0 v Josh Cook, Manchester, 1 50 3 super middle Ryan Williams, Peterborough, 4 0 0 v Stefan Vincent, Dorset, 2 33 0 welter Marcus Creed, Nottingham, 4 0 0 v Nathan Darby, Rotherham, 2 24 2 super welter Harvey Sturton, Hucknall, 2 0 0 v Owen Durnan, Sheffield, 4 28 1 super light Cory Sagar, Barnsley, 1 0 0 v Serge Ambomo, Sheffield 13 70 3