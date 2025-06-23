Sheffield United fans should rally round this man

It is a long-term aim bursting with ambition - to turn Adam Geelan into a title-winning boxer and cultivate support for him from Sheffield United's army of fans.

That's the plan being formed by his manager Ryan Rhodes, who, despite being a Sheffield Wednesday follower, would love to see the middleweight packing boxing halls with Blades' fans.

Meadowhead’s Geelan, 26, is an assistant kitman at Bramall Lane and popular among the playing squad.

And Rhodes hopes that link will grow until it reaches a stage comparable to other boxers with tribal football associations.

Adam Geelan Pic by Steelstream Design

"We have seen fighters like Dalton Smith (Wednesday) Josh Warrington (Leeds) Kell Brook (United) Callum Simpson (Barnsley) and Anthony Crolla (Manchester United) do well with football fans attracted to the sport and willing to get behind them.

"Adam is only a couple of fights into his professional career but is selling 120-130 tickets at the moment. I am excited about him as a boxer and because of his fan base which will just get bigger and bigger.

"The more he fights, the more that fan base will grow.

"He is a very popular lad, Sheffield United are very supportive of him. They absolutely love him there and when he needs to train and spar they allow him time to do that.

Adam Geelan and his team celebrates his debut win Pic by Jake Skinn

"United are happy to give him signed shirts and balls for our charity events.

"Some of their players book a table when he fights - and we are hoping for some big nights for him further down the line.

"It is good to see, even though I am an Owl!

"At the moment, Steve Bailey trains him and he is being matched at just the right pace, we want to right opposition because he is at such an early stage and learning all the time.

Adam Geelan Pic by Steelstream Design

"He has only been with us 18 months or so, but we are gradually upping his sparring and taking him around the north and Midlands.

"We'll get him the right fights and then start upping his level of opponent."

Rhodes said he admired the boxer's game mentality and his fitness.

"He lives the life - he is not a drinker. He came back from a week away, I think it was a wedding, and ignored the free bar and didn't have a drop! I weighed him when he came back and he'd put on just half a pound. I am proud of him."

On July 5, Geelan continues his learning curve against Manchester journeyman Josh Cook at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

The show is being managed by Rhodes and Jamie Sheldon.

"Cook has a lot of losses, but has only been stopped once in 54 bouts and comes to fight.

"He offers experience and something different from what Adam has been fighting so far."

July 5 will be headlined by Cusworth super welterweight Connan Murray - in what could be a Central Area title bout.

Unbeaten Doncaster flyweight Conner Kelsall, who became Commonwealth champion 12 months ago, is also on the Magna bill and Rhodes said he hoped there would be news of a significant contest for him soon.