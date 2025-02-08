Harvey Willgoose: Hundreds of boxing fans join campaign against knives

More than a thousand Sheffield boxing fans paid tribute to tragic schoolboy Harvey Willgoose during the launch of a new campaign against knives on the streets.

Promoter Izzy Asif interrupted proceedings at the Park Community Arena to plead with people to help halt further violence in the city and elsewhere.

Tributes left in memory of Harvey Willgoose - photo: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins

Harvey, aged 15, died after being stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, Sheffield, on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Shakiel Thompson and Izzy Asif (Photo: Courtesy of Connor McMain via GBM Sports) | Connor McMain via GBM Sports

At Friday night's professional boxing show, GBM Sports promoter Mr Asif took over the centre of the ring and said there should be a common goal to ensure that knife incidents were halted.

"This has to stop" he said. "Boxing changed my life massively, I just want to say: 'Drop the knives and pick the gloves up.'

"Every single one of us has a responsibility to make a difference.

"We don't want to have another fatal incident like this again...our hearts go out to Harvey, his mum and dad. I pray for them all the time.

"Let this be the last one we hear about, let's get together and make a difference - we can do it."

Izzy told the fight fans that it had been a devastating time for the bereaved family and the wider community.

Harvey had had the whole world ahead of him, he said.

"We have lost one of our own sons...let this not happen again."

The businessman said his GBM Sports outfit was launching a project aimed at youngsters ditching knives and picking up a pair of boxing gloves.

A minute's applause followed his speech.

Izzy Asif with Johnny Nelson (Photo: Connor McMain) | Connor McMain

When the action re-started, Handsworth's Shakiel Thompson, 27, handed out a chilling fourth-round stoppage of David Benitez, 30, who was a late replacement.

The Argentinian had boxed twice as many rounds as the Brit had, but he soon seemed anxious to find a way out.

Two minutes into the second round, the Argentinian collapsed in a heap claiming he'd suffered a low blow.

He rolled around on the canvas, spat out his gumshield, but his condition appeared to attract little immediate sympathy from his own corner.

David Benitex (Photo: Connor McMain) | Connor McMain

Ringside, Sheffield boxing veteran Amer Khan declared Benitez should be awarded an Oscar.

The South American twice hit the canvas again.

Around 100 seconds into round four, he was bludgeoned to his knees, for the final time.

He made no effort to convince referee Steve Gray that he wanted to continue the punishment.

There was an ugly, if possibly staged confrontation, after the bout, with Welsh rival Gerome Warburton (15-1-2) calling out Thompson, the pair having to be restrained.

Negotiations are underway for the pairing, so all the fuss wasn't strictly necessary, but it is good for drumming up business.

Taz Nadeem, 24, in his first pro fight against an opponent with a winning record, strengthened his image as The Boxing Butcher (that's his trade away from the gym) by hacking at Indian Jaskirat Singh with such venom that the one-sided scrap lasted less than 90 seconds.

Nadeem, from Moorgate, Rotherham, is a gift to promoter Asif...if the meat man can box over longer distances against better-class opponents, the Sheffield handler has a real gem on his hands.

Also on the card, Doncaster's Reece Mould couldn't stop Stefan Vincent, but as his last trip to the Park Community Arena, had ended in an ambulance ride to hospital, it was good to see him gain confidence from the points' win.

Doncaster farmer Ed Hardy, with a decent following in the stands, was too accurate and powerful for Leonardo Baez, stopping him in the second round.

RESULTS incl:

Shakiel Thompson (Sheffield) previously 13 0 0 KOd David Benitez (Argentina) 11-9.

Taz Nadeem (Rotherham) 4 0 0 Rotherham stopped Jaskirat Singh (India) 5 3 1, super middle

Naphtali Nembhard 4 0 0 (Sheffield) beat Harry Matthews 17 90 7, (York) super middle

Reece Mould (Doncaster) 19 3 0 bt Stefan Vincent (Dorset) welter

Donte Dixon (Sheffield) 7 0 0 bt Kevin Trana (Nicaragua) light

Lewis Booth (Doncaster) 15 1 0 bt Connor Meanwell (Newark) welter

Nohmaan Hussain (Sheffield) 5 0 0 bt Erick Omar Lopez (Mexico) super feather

Edward Hardy (Doncaster) 2 0 0 stopped Leonardo Baez (Argentina) super feather

Calvin Moyo (Doncaster) 1 0 0 bt Dale Arrowsmith (Stockport) 6 123 5

Bahadur Karami (Iran) 12-0-1 stopped by Shakan Pitters (Birmingham) 19 2 0

Ibrahim Kola 1 0 0 (Bolton) bt Juan Alberto Batista (Argentina) 1 14 0.