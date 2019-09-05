Alex Fitzpatrick looking to tread his own path as he follows in brother's footsteps in Walker Cup

Alex Fitzpatrick

His older brother Matt may have established himself as one of Europe's top players but the Sheffield golfer is determined to walk his own path.

So, as he prepares to follow in his sibling's footsteps by competing for the Great Britain and Ireland team against the United States in the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool this weekend, Fitzpatrick has avoided asking his brother for any tips on the historic amateur competition.

"I haven’t actually taken any advice from him for this week to be honest," the 20-year-old told The Star.

"He’ll be coming to watch and support along with all my family which will he really nice.

"But no, I’ve not really spoke to him about anything regarding the Walker Cup but if I need anything I’m sure I’ll just text him and ask."

Matt competed in the 2013 edition as a 19-year-old. A year later, he turned professional after spending just a single term at Northwestern University in Illinois.

His younger brother is enjoying life as a college student in the US and is determined to see it through, with a potential professional career firmly on the back burner.

Fitzpatrick said: "My plans are to keep at university and good a good degree.

"I’ll keep trying to improve a little everyday at golf until I feel ready to turn professional but I’m absolutely loving being at university.

"I feel like I’ve learnt a lot about myself and my golf already in the first year and have made some friends for life there so I’m looking forward to going back and seeing them all hopefully with a win.

"College golf has been great for my game.

"It has allowed me to practice and prepare properly for this week as I was practising lots of different shots depending on the wind.

"I think college suits my game really well so I'm very excited to be back out there."

College golf has also given Fitzpatrick the inside track on many members of the opposition team he will come up against this week.

The US team features three of the top ten world ranked amateur golfers, including world number one Cole Hammer and Fitzpatrick is expecting a tough test.

"I know most of the US team and a few of the others I briefly met earlier this week," he said.

"They’re all good guys who I get a long with really well.

"They’re all very very good golfers and it’s gonna be a very tough week."

The Walker Cup has generally been won by the hosts, with the last visiting team to win coming in 2007.

Fitzpatrick is hoping the Hoylake links and early autumnal weather will give the US a less than warm welcome.

"I’m expecting a lot of wind," he said.

"The forecast looks pretty brutal so that’s gonna make it really tough for both teams.

"Hopefully it will give us an advantage though as the tournaments we play over here are all links golf.

"I’m confident the team can do really well.

"I think if we play the golf I know we can we have a very good chance.