Blockbuster plans for second cinema screen at Penistone Paramount

Blockbuster plans - planners vision forPenistone Paramount cinema's second screen and extra seating | Barnsley Council

Blockbuster plans have been unveiled for a second screen and extra capacity at a much-loved independent cinema in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upgrade would mean Penistone Paramount could offer blockbuster film releases similar to other multi-screen cinemas.

It would allow two films to be screened simultaneously and enable the Barnsley area cinema to offer a more diverse range of screenings such as National Theatre Live and smaller independent films.

Plans also include 50 wheelchair accessible spaces, a new café/bar, box office and concession stand in a project to provide a modern, comfortable cinema experience, strengthening the Paramount’s status as a landmark visitor destination.

Barnsley Council owners have revealed their vision as part of the next phase of improvements to Penistone Town Hall, which houses the cinema, with the aim to attract more local visitors and from further afield, encouraging a wider use of the venue - whether they are watching a film or popping in for a coffee.

To safeguard the historic building's future and make it watertight the roof was replaced last year, when the council commissioned Barnsley-based specialist contractors MAM Roofing.

The Town Hall building, which dates back to the 1910s, had previously suffered from leaks.

Penistone Paramount cinema set to get a second screen | Barnsley Council

Planned redecoration of the public areas would be in keeping with the period features of the historic building, including retaining the coloured stain-glass roof light as a focal point of the new-look café/bar, says the council.

A planning application has been submitted for the cinema and Town Hall plans.

Subject to permission and the sign-off of final designs and costs, work will begin next year.The council is working with the cinema’s operators, Penistone Town Council, to bring forward the plans.

Planned work, subject to planning and funding approval, is part of the council's Principal Towns and Local Centres Programme, which aims to support Barnsley’s six principal towns and 10 local centres to thrive.It has already delivered improvements at locations across Barnsley, including at Wombwell High Street, Mapplewell and Staincross Village Hall and Library, Hoyland Town Square, Great Houghton Miners’ Welfare Hall and New Lodge Community Centre.

Coun Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “The Paramount cinema is a jewel in Penistone’s crown. It already has a great reputation with film fans.

“These plans show our vision for making this historic venue even more welcoming and encouraging Penistone residents and people from further afield to visit and enjoy it for themselves.

“They also demonstrate our commitment to investing in valued community facilities as part of our mission to enable everyone in Barnsley to enjoy memorable cultural experiences."

Coun David Greenhough, chair of Penistone Area Council, said: “Following the roofing repairs, it’s great to see the plans for the next phase of the Town Hall’s transformation.

“Upgrading the cinema facilities to add a second screen and the creation of a new café/bar area will make this special venue even more appealing. It will hopefully bring more people to Penistone to see what our wonderful town has to offer.”

Our ongoing investment in Principal Towns and Local Centres aims to ensure that everyone can share in our vision to make Barnsley the place of possibilities.It also supports the aim under our Inclusive Economic Growth Strategy to empower all our communities to thrive.

* Find out more about this investment at www.barnsley.gov.uk/PrincipalTowns.

READ MORE: Penistone Paramount: Cinema celebrates 110 years of entertainment