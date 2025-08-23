Sheffield retro: 34 photos taking you back to 90s school days, including popular teachers and headteachers

If you went to school in the 90s, these photos are sure to bring memories flooding back.

They show pupils, teachers and headteachers at schools around Sheffield back then.

From A-level students celebrating their results to primary pupils taking part in the Christmas play, these pictures capture all elements of school life.

A new headteacher is pictured shortly after taking the reins, while long-serving members of staff are seen being given a special send-off.

Elsewhere, youngsters are shown stepping out for a sponsored walk, celebrating their school’s glowing Ofsted report, and tucking into their school dinner.

This retro photo gallery also celebrates the achievements of pupils of the year, top teachers, and children with perfect attendance records.

Can you spot yourself, an old school friend or your favourite teacher in these nostalgic photos?

Pupils taking part in the Ashdell School Easter bonnet parade in March 1999

1. Top that!

Pupils taking part in the Ashdell School Easter bonnet parade in March 1999

Pupils at Birley Spa Primary School, Sheffield, lay bricks on the foundations of the new school being built in October 1998. They will have left in September, when it opens, so the opportunity is a consolation to them.

2. Budding builders

Pupils at Birley Spa Primary School, Sheffield, lay bricks on the foundations of the new school being built in October 1998. They will have left in September, when it opens, so the opportunity is a consolation to them.

Pupils celebrate at Firth Park school after getting their GCSE results in 1999

3. Exam success

Pupils celebrate at Firth Park school after getting their GCSE results in 1999

Stocksbridge School pupils Aimee Smith and Anna Parkin prepare to see if their spaghetti tower will take the strain as part of science day in March 1999

4. Moment of truth

Stocksbridge School pupils Aimee Smith and Anna Parkin prepare to see if their spaghetti tower will take the strain as part of science day in March 1999

