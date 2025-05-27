They are fondly remembered by pupils from the secondary and primary schools they governed during the 90s and noughties.
Whether you were top of your class or regularly found yourself getting called to the headteacher’s office, you will remember these men and women who helped to shape your education.
Looking after one child can be hard enough so these stalwarts of the community who helped hundreds of youngsters flourish under their guidance deserve huge respect.
This retro photo gallery shows them with their pupils, teachers and special visitors to their schools throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
One is pictured taking the controls of a digger to cut the first sod at a new school site, another is seen welcoming the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a third is shown being subjected to a ‘gunging’ in the name of charity.
Is your old headteacher pictured in this gallery, and can you recognise any of your old teachers or classmates?
