These nostalgic photos capture men and women toiling away at sites in and around the city during the 60s and 70s.

From steel factories and coal mines to South Yorkshire’s roads and railway network, these employees are seen working hard to bolster the region’s economy and keep things flowing smoothly.

Conditions could be brutal back then, as these images show, with back-breaking labour often carried out amid fierce heat and the deafening roar of machinery.

This retro photo gallery doesn’t just focus on factory life, including Sheffield’s famous buffer girls burnishing the city’s glowing reputation for quality steel products.

It captures hospital staff, department store employees and vital workers in all manner of other professions during the 60s and 70s.

Tinsley Viaduct, that feat of engineering carrying thousands of cars each day past Meadowhall, is pictured under construction.

These photos also pay tribute to the hardworking staff at Batchelors Peas, crews at BBC Radio Sheffield keeping us informed and entertained, and the silversmiths of Leah’s Yard, before its recent rebirth as a hub for independent makers and retailers.

Did you work at any of these factories, shops or other sites, and do you recognise yourself or any old colleagues in these photos, which are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield?

Shovelling Steelworkers hard at work in Sheffield

Press Thomas Joyce working on an 800-ton press, probably at Hadfields, Sheffield

Tinsley Viaduct Working on Tinsley Viaduct, which opened in 1968