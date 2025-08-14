But these photos take you back to the 60s and 70s, long before Meadowhall was even a twinkle in a developer’s eye, showing how different shopping in Sheffield looked back then.

Streets around the city centre, including The Moor, Fargate and Pinstone Street, are seen bustling with shoppers.

These nostalgic pictures also take you out to the suburbs, including Crookes, Hillsborough and Firth Park, showing popular stores there during the 1960s and 70s.

Some of the lost shops featured in this retro photo gallery include Woolworths, Debenhams, Cole Brothers, Roberts Brothers, Saxone and Thorntons.

The fascinating black and white images also take you around the old Castle, Sheaf and Setts markets.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? Which shops do you miss most from Sheffield in the 60s and 70s?

1 . The Moor The Moor, Sheffield, in 1976, looking towards Lansdowne Flats | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . High Street High Street, Sheffield, in 1976, with shops including the shoe seller Freeman Hardy Willis, tailors Hector Powe, and Saxone Shoes | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Chapel Walk Chapel Walk, Sheffield city centre, in 1977, showing R. Whitehead Handicrafts, George France hair salon, Finlay and Co tobacconists, and Lewis's The Jewellers | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales