They all have their own identities and are home to thriving communities, with many feeling like villages.

The pace of change may not be as great as it is in the heart of the city, but these photos show how much has changed over the last century.

They take you on a tour of Sheffield’s suburbs during the 60s and 70s, from Crookes to Chapeltown, Tinsley to Totley, showing old shops, schools, pubs and more as they looked back then.

This retro photo gallery is bound to bring back memories for many people, whether those are of old school friends and teachers, or the place you had your first date with the love of your life.

What do you think of how the neighbourhood you call home has changed over the last 50 or 60s years?

1 . Acorn Hill What a view from Acorn Hill, Stannington, Sheffield, in April 1974 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Chapeltown The Decorating Centre and other shops on Station Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, in 1978 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Liberty Hill The view from Liberty Hill, Stannington, across Rivelin Valley to Walkley Bank, in April 1965 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales