These once-popular toy shops brought joy to many children, but have all sadly been lost over the years.

From big-name stores like Hamleys and Toys R Us to small independent retailers, they were places of wonder for those who remember visiting as children.

This retro photo gallery is sure to bring back memories of shopping at these stores.

Among the shops pictured is one of Sheffield’s best-loved stores of all time, Redgates, which stood on Furnival Gate, at the top of The Moor, until 1988.

It was a huge toy shop, widely acknowledged as the best outside of London. Such were the delights within, it was affectionately nicknamed the ‘Yorkshire Disneyland’.

Redgates is pictured here throughout the decades, from the 50s to the 80s, and these photos date back even further, all the way to the early 1900s.

As well as dedicated toy shops, these photos show the toy section at a famous department store, and two shops which catered for a parent’s every need.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories from your childhood, and which shop from Sheffield’s past do you miss most?

Kutters Korner Toyland and other shops on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in December 1979

Uncle Arthur's Toy Shop, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, in 1995

Beatties of London, model, toy and game shop, on Pinstone Street, Sheffield, in February 1996