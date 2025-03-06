These photos capture life in Sheffield during the late 1980s.

They are our pick of the pictures from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield during that period, which saw huge changes taking place across the city.

Dixons on Fargate, C&A on High Street, and Hamley’s toy store on The Moor are among the lost shops pictured in this retro photo gallery covering the years 1987, 1988 and 1999.

The old Ski Village, the Silver Blades Ice Rink on Queens Road, Sinatra's nightclub, and the inimitable Stone House pub, on Church Street, are among the attractions which have disappeared in the three-and-a-half decades since these images were taken.

Some of the leading celebrities of the day are pictured too, including Kylie Minogue at the old Roxy nightclub and Phillip Schofield opening Sheffield Superbowl, while a young Naseem Hamed is pictured as a schoolboy, before he conquered the boxing world.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Canal Basin is seen looking very different, with the Hyde Park flats looming in the background, Castle Market is still bustling, and the construction of Ponds Forge leisure centre is well underway.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of Sheffield in the late 1980s? What do you miss most about those days?

1 . Fargate Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in February 1989, looking towards Orchard Square shopping centre and Dixons, with the Goodwin Fountain in the foreground | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Flying Scotsman The Flying Scotsman at Sheffield Midland railway station on February 27, 1988 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Tuckwoods Inside Tuckwoods Restaurant, on Surrey Street, Sheffield, in 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales