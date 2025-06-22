The evocative black and white images were taken around Brightside and Attercliffe during the 1960s and 70s.

They show a bustling Sheffield neighbourhood, where heavy industry supports a thriving community.

Amid the haze of smoke pumped out by the numerous factories are pubs, schools and shops, many of which have since been lost.

Children can be seen playing on the streets, an iconic department store is pictured shortly before it closed for good, and two of Sheffield’s most famous landmarks are shown standing proudly on the skyline, which has changed dramatically since these photos were taken.

A new era is today on the horizon for the area, with hopes that a huge waterside housing estate will revive its fortunes.

But this retro photo gallery shows the task which lies ahead to rebuild the community in a part of Sheffield which has suffered more than most from the city’s industrial decline.

Do these nostalgic images of the area bring back any memories for you? Did you drink in any of the pubs pictured, shop in the stores shown or attend one of the schools featured?

1 . White Lion The White Lion pub, on the corner of Carbrook Street and Dunlop Street, Brightside, Sheffield, in the early 60s, looking towards the River Don Works. The Industry Inn is visible to the right of the photo, with the Stones Ales sign outside. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . On your bike Youngsters play on Alfred Road, Brightside, Sheffield, at its junction with Stamford Stree, looking towards Fleet Street and the English Steel Corporation, in May 1966 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Short Street Short Street, Brightside, Sheffield, at the junction of Barking Street, looking towards Staybrite Works, Weedon Street, in September 1963 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales