But these photos take you back to the days when these lost Sheffield schools were still buzzing centres of education.
They are sure to bring back happy memories for the thousands of pupils who passed through their doors during the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, as well as the teachers who worked there.
Many of the buildings have been demolished, including one which hosted a seminal gig by future rock legends before being razed to make way for a housing estate.
But these nostalgic pictures, showing the playgrounds echoing with the sound of youngsters, and pupils hard at work inside, bring the schools back to life again many years after they shut their doors for good.
The schools pictured in this retro photo gallery include Abbeydale Grange Secondary School, Earl Marshal School, Norfolk Park School, Myers Grove Secondary School, Owler Lane High School, the old Westfield Secondary School building, and Gleadless Valley Secondary School, among others.
Is your old school among them and do these photos bring back any happy memories of your time there, your old classmates and your favourite teachers?
We’d love to hear your memories, if you want to share them in the comments section below.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
