But these photos take you back to the days when these lost Sheffield schools were still buzzing centres of education.

They are sure to bring back happy memories for the thousands of pupils who passed through their doors during the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, as well as the teachers who worked there.

Many of the buildings have been demolished, including one which hosted a seminal gig by future rock legends before being razed to make way for a housing estate.

But these nostalgic pictures, showing the playgrounds echoing with the sound of youngsters, and pupils hard at work inside, bring the schools back to life again many years after they shut their doors for good.

The schools pictured in this retro photo gallery include Abbeydale Grange Secondary School, Earl Marshal School, Norfolk Park School, Myers Grove Secondary School, Owler Lane High School, the old Westfield Secondary School building, and Gleadless Valley Secondary School, among others.

Is your old school among them and do these photos bring back any happy memories of your time there, your old classmates and your favourite teachers?

We’d love to hear your memories, if you want to share them in the comments section below.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Myers Grove Secondary School Myers Grove Secondary School, on Wood Lane, in Stannington, Sheffield, in March 1966. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Abbeydale Grange Abbeydale Grange Secondary School, Millhouses, Sheffield, pictured in 1975. The school, which had around 600 pupils, shut for good in 2010, despite a campaign to keep it open. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Earl Marshal School Earl Marshal School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary School) and Owler Lane Infant School (formerly Owler Lane County School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in February 1975. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers