Sheffield retro: 27 fantastic photos capturing carnival fun in Sheffield since the 1970s

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 06:01 BST

Summer is here and all across Sheffield people a enjoying their local carnivals, fetes and galas.

Organisers of the Frecheville Carnival, which dates back decades, have submitted these fantastic pictures, showing the carnival over the years, as they prepare for this year’s event, held on Saturday, June 28 around Frecheville Community Centre.

It is one of a number of carnivals and galas that are going on over the summer, and these fantastic retro pictures being back memories of Sheffield in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Take a look at the pictures below and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Submitted picture shows the Frecheville Carnival in the past

1. Carnival

Submitted picture shows the Frecheville Carnival in the past | Submitted Photo: Submitted

A float taking part in the Frecheville carnival in the past. Submitted picture

2. Carnival

A float taking part in the Frecheville carnival in the past. Submitted picture | Submitted Photo: Submitted

The 142nd Frecheville Brownies on their float at Frecheville Carnival, June 22, 1996

3. Carnival

The 142nd Frecheville Brownies on their float at Frecheville Carnival, June 22, 1996 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Frecheville Carnival Queen, Rachel Read (centre rear) with attendants, left rear Rachel Stevenson and right rear Sophie Garrington. At the front, left to right, Rebecca Read, Frances Garrington and Louise Newbold, June 22, 1996

4. Carnival Queen

Frecheville Carnival Queen, Rachel Read (centre rear) with attendants, left rear Rachel Stevenson and right rear Sophie Garrington. At the front, left to right, Rebecca Read, Frances Garrington and Louise Newbold, June 22, 1996 Photo: STUART HASTINGS

