We have put together a guide to some of the best of those events which are due to be held in neighbourhoods all over Sheffield over the next couple of months.

Our list of 12 covers events right across the city, as well as some just a short drive away in North Derbyshire and Rotherham, all of which are taking place over the next couple of months.

They should be great places to enjoy the summer sun, with loads of activities to keep families busy on a budget.

Take a look at the gallery below for details.

1 . Frecheville Carnival Frecheville Carnival this year is on Saturday June 28, from 11am until 5.30pm, next to Frecheville Community Centre. The Lord Mayor will be opening the carnival at 11am, and there will be performers including singers, kids dancing groups, belly dancing,and food stalls, crafts, sweets, and a mega raffle, as well as a ball race down the road from the Community Centre. | Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Grenoside Gala Grenoside Gala is on Saturday, June 21, behind Grenoside Community Centre on Main Street. The parade starts at 12noon and the gala will open after that at around 1230pm. The entrance fee is £1 for adults and free for children. Activities include traditional games, pony rides and a wrestling arena | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Heeley Festival The Heeley Festival, at Heeley City Farm, Richards Road, is on Saturday June 21, from 12noon until 8pm. Attractions include music, food, kids entertainment, live acts, local beers and a fairground. Photo: National World | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

4 . Hillsborough Park Midsummer Festival Hillsborough Park Midsummer Festival, is on Sunday 22 June, from 11am until 4pm. It includes free arts and craft activities, outdoor games, music, performances, theatre, cycling, gardening, dementia-friendly activities, food and drink, and stalls from local makers. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales