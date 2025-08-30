Sheffield retro: 27 nostalgic photos capture life in city's best place to live as it looked in the 60s and 70s

It is part of Sheffield’s so-called ‘lentil belt’, known for its eco credentials, liberal views and strong sense of community.

Nether Edge was in 2024 named the best place in Sheffield to live, and one of the best in the North.

These pictures take you back to the 60s and 70s, and how the sought-after suburb and its surrounds looked then.

They show how much has changed, including lost shops, the old hospital, and the trams which used to run through the area.

But this retro photo gallery also captures the timeless charm of the pretty neighbourhood, which remains as alluring today as it was all those years ago.

A lost grammar school, grand houses and a once-popular dance hall are among the 60s and 70s sights featured in these nostalgic black and white images.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you? Where do you think is the best place to live in Sheffield?

Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Sheldon Road, left, and Machon Bank Road, right, in October 1963. The shops pictured include R. Orme and Co. Ltd., grocers; L.S. and A. Payne, tobacconist; and Post Office.

1. Nether Edge Road

Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, at the junction with Sheldon Road, left, and Machon Bank Road, right, in October 1963. The shops pictured include R. Orme and Co. Ltd., grocers; L.S. and A. Payne, tobacconist; and Post Office. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Brincliffe Edge Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, at the junction with Quarry Lane, in January 1967

2. Brincliffe Edge Road

Brincliffe Edge Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, at the junction with Quarry Lane, in January 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

A zebra crossing on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, near the Woodseats Road junction, in March 1960

3. Zebra crossing

A zebra crossing on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, near the Woodseats Road junction, in March 1960 | Picture Sheffield/A.P. Packer Photo: Picture Sheffield/A.P. Packer

Falmouth Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, viewed from Abbeydale Road, with Abbeydale House on the right, in 1967

4. Falmouth Road

Falmouth Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, viewed from Abbeydale Road, with Abbeydale House on the right, in 1967 | Picture Sheffield/R Brightman Photo: Picture Sheffield/R Brightman

