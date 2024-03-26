These photos will transport you back half a century to Sheffield in the early 1970s, when disco fever took a hold.

It was the end of an era as the last train rolled in to Sheffield Victoria Station, and these pictures capture the changing face of the city at the time.

From revellers dancing at the old Fiesta and Penny Farthing clubs to youngsters splashing in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, these nostalgic images are sure to bring back happy memories for many.

Some people may also recall browsing the latest offerings at lost shops including Pauldens and Walsh's department store, or learning to swim at Glossop Road Baths.

Several sadly vanished city landmarks are also pictured, from the Grand Hotel and Castle Market to the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate.

This retro photo gallery may bring back memories from the school yard too, with Rowlinson Technical School, Jordanthorpe School, and Park Infants School, at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, all pictured.

The images depict life across the city, from Stocksbridge to Broomhill and Owlerton, where Liquorice Allsorts can be seen in production at the famous Bassett's factory.

1 . Challenge supermarket The old Challenge supermarket on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in November 1970

2 . Millhouses Park Youngsters enjoying themselves in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in August 1970

3 . Grand Hotel in 1970 The main entrance to Sheffield's old Grand Hotel, pictured in 1970