Sheffield retro: 27 of our favourite photos of Sheffield in the early 1970s, including lost schools and shops

They range from revellers dancing at the old Fiesta and Penny Farthing clubs to youngsters splashing in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Mar 2024, 05:30 GMT

These photos will transport you back half a century to Sheffield in the early 1970s, when disco fever took a hold.

It was the end of an era as the last train rolled in to Sheffield Victoria Station, and these pictures capture the changing face of the city at the time.

From revellers dancing at the old Fiesta and Penny Farthing clubs to youngsters splashing in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, these nostalgic images are sure to bring back happy memories for many.

Some people may also recall browsing the latest offerings at lost shops including Pauldens and Walsh's department store, or learning to swim at Glossop Road Baths.

Several sadly vanished city landmarks are also pictured, from the Grand Hotel and Castle Market to the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate.

This retro photo gallery may bring back memories from the school yard too, with Rowlinson Technical School, Jordanthorpe School, and Park Infants School, at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, all pictured.

The images depict life across the city, from Stocksbridge to Broomhill and Owlerton, where Liquorice Allsorts can be seen in production at the famous Bassett's factory.

The old Challenge supermarket on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in November 1970

1. Challenge supermarket

The old Challenge supermarket on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in November 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoying themselves in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in August 1970

2. Millhouses Park

Youngsters enjoying themselves in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in August 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The main entrance to Sheffield's old Grand Hotel, pictured in 1970

3. Grand Hotel in 1970

The main entrance to Sheffield's old Grand Hotel, pictured in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Pauldens department store, which would later become Debenhams, at the top of The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1970

4. Pauldens

Pauldens department store, which would later become Debenhams, at the top of The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesSchoolsPark HillStocksbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.