Sheffield's main train station on Sheaf Street has come a long way since it was first opened around 150 years ago.

The station changed massively around the start of the 20th century, with a major extension, and in the decades that have followed since then, it has seen many facelifts.

The inside has altered with fashion and technology, and we have put together a gallery showing just how things have changed, with pictures showing the station through the first half of the 20th century, and then looking at it in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, early 2000s, and right up into the present day.

They also show how the roads in front of the busy station have changed as transport has changed over the decades.

Take a look through the 24 pictures we have put together and see which era stirs up the most memories for you.

Construction of the station started in 1865, when it was build by the Midland Railway to replace a previous station at The Wicker, finally opening on February 1, 1870.

The Midland was enlarged in 1905 when a new Platform One and front were added, leaving the old station on Platform Two.