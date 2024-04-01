Back in 1988, The Star looked back on Sheffield over the years.

We published a book, Sheffield since 1900, which looked back over the history in pictures, capturing the city as it was going right back to the start of the 20th century.

Those pictures were all in black and white.

But now we have used technology to transform 13 of those pictures into colour – meaning we can now look at those pictures in a way that hopefully brings them to life in a way that we were not able to do in 1988.

The pictures go right back to the early 1900s, and those we have selected look through the first three decades of that century.

We have colourised 13 pictures, and here is the chance to see Sheffield as it looked to those who were there at the time.

The process has worked better with some of the pictures than others, but hopefully brings a new perspective to history.

1 . The past in colour We have used technology to transform pictures of Sheffield from the early 20th century into colour Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Cat's shelter van Sheffield Cat's Shelter acquired its first van in 1929 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Attercliffe Picture shows High Street, Attercliffe, in the early 1900s Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales

4 . Town Hall Square Town Hall Square in 1931 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales