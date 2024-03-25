With Sheffield's tram network now back in public control after 27 years, we're taking a look back at the major changes over the years.

These pictures take us from the days of horse-drawn trams in the late 19th century to the sprawling tram system which connected most of the city in the early to mid 20th century.

This retro photo gallery also captures the last days of the original tram network, in October 1960, with people seen placing coins on the track to mark the occasion.

The nostalgic images take us all the way to the second coming of the trams in Sheffield, with the launch of Supertram in 1994.

The pictures show trams across the city, including on Fargate, in the city centre, and at Heeley, Woodseats and Crookes.

Who knows what the future holds, with talk of further expansion after the operation was taken back into public hands upon the end of Stagecoach's contract.

1 . Moorhead Moorhead, Sheffield city centre, during the 1890s, including Tram 24, the Crimean Monument and Public Benefit Boot Company

2 . Red Lion pub Trams outside The Red Lion pub, on London Road, at the junction with Thirlwell Road, Heeley, some time between 1851 and 1899. It was the terminus for the horse-drawn bus and horse-drawn tram service to Heeley, with the tram sheds situated just around the corner on Albert Road.

3 . Crookes Crookes Tram Terminus, with Noah's Ark pub on the right, in 1898