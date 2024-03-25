With Sheffield's tram network now back in public control after 27 years, we're taking a look back at the major changes over the years.
These pictures take us from the days of horse-drawn trams in the late 19th century to the sprawling tram system which connected most of the city in the early to mid 20th century.
This retro photo gallery also captures the last days of the original tram network, in October 1960, with people seen placing coins on the track to mark the occasion.
The nostalgic images take us all the way to the second coming of the trams in Sheffield, with the launch of Supertram in 1994.
The pictures show trams across the city, including on Fargate, in the city centre, and at Heeley, Woodseats and Crookes.
Who knows what the future holds, with talk of further expansion after the operation was taken back into public hands upon the end of Stagecoach's contract.
