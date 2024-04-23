Sheffield retro: 19 amazing photos of Sheffield nursery, primary and middle schools in the 1970s

These nostalgic photos capture life at schools across the city

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

These photos take you back to the 1970s and nurseries, primary schools and middle schools in Sheffield at the time.

Youngsters can be seen in the playground, at their desks and out and about in the community in these nostalgic images.

One set of pupils are seen preparing for a visit by the Queen while another group are excited to welcome a Womble.

This retro photo gallery also captures the school buildings in which thousands of children in the city spent their formative years.

Children at Broomhall Nursery school in July 1978

1. Baby bath time

Children at Broomhall Nursery school in July 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Bluestone School and Norfolk Park flats

2. Bluestone

Bluestone School and Norfolk Park flats Photo: Picture Sheffield

John Junkin at St John's C of E School, Wybourn, Sheffield, in February 1975

3. St John's

John Junkin at St John's C of E School, Wybourn, Sheffield, in February 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children in the playground of Pye Bank CE Primary School, Andover Street, Sheffield, in May 1977

4. Pye Bank

Children in the playground of Pye Bank CE Primary School, Andover Street, Sheffield, in May 1977 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

