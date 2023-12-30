From Pele's visit to skiing in Meersbrook Park and waterskiing in Crookes

The 1970s were the decade when disco stormed the charts and cinemagoers flocked to blockbusters including Jaws and Star Wars.

This retro photo gallery captures the best of the 70s in Sheffield, including a visit by football superstar Pele, waterskiing in Meersbrook Park and some of the city's much-missed shops, including Cockayne's department store.

Also featured are several of the popular pubs and nightclubs of the era, such as Josephine's, on Barker's Pool, and Fiesta, on Arundel Gate.

The nostalgic images from the archives also take us back to the huge crowds which gathered at Norfolk Heritage Park for the It's a Knockout competition staged there, the drama of the Hallam Chase and a royal visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Pictured too are a couple of Sheffield United legends, along with fans at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium.

And the photos lead us on a tour of the city's suburbs, from Mosborough and Manor Cinema to Crookes, Nether Edge and High Storrs School.

What are your favourite memories of the 1970s, if you were lucky enough to be around to experience them?

1 . Water skiing Harry Roberts, secretary of the Sheffield and District Water Ski Club, showing off his skill at Crookes Valley Boating Lake, in Sheffield, during the Water Sports Festival in June 1972

2 . Josephine's Dave Allen pouring champagne at Josephine's nightclub, on Barker's Pool, in Sheffield, which opened in 1976

3 . Meersbrook Park Hallamshire Ski Club at Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, in March 1970