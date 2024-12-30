In the UK, Tony Blair’s New Labour swept to power, ending 18 years of Conservative rule, while the nation mourned the death of Princess Diana.
The 1990s were a momentous decade for Sheffield, with Helen Sharman becoming the first Briton in Space; the opening of Meadowhall, then the UK’s second largest shopping centre; and The Full Monty’s surprise success putting the city in the global spotlight.
This retro photo gallery captures those moments and other memorable occasions within Sheffield during the 90s, as well as showing what everyday life was like back then in the city.
Nights out on West Street, shops on The Moor, the slopes at Sheffield’s Ski Village, and memorable gigs by Jason Donovan and Def Leppard all feature in this nostalgic look back at the final years of the last millennium.
What are your fondest memories of the 90s in Sheffield?
