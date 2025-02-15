They are among the landmarks and people brought back to life in colourised pictures of 1977 here.
We have put together a gallery of 40 old pictures, originally in black and white, which we have transformed into colour.
We used technology to turn monochrome pictures that we took in 1977 into colour, which has breathed new life into them.
They range from people queueing up at one of the kiosks inside the old Sheffield landmark, The Hole in the Road, to celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee in the city.
Take a look and feel the memories return!
