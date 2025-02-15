Queueing for cigarettes in the Hole in the Road: 40 nostalgic colourised pictures show Sheffield life in 1977

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Remember the shops in the Hole in the Road in Sheffield city centre?

They are among the landmarks and people brought back to life in colourised pictures of 1977 here.

We have put together a gallery of 40 old pictures, originally in black and white, which we have transformed into colour.

We used technology to turn monochrome pictures that we took in 1977 into colour, which has breathed new life into them.

They range from people queueing up at one of the kiosks inside the old Sheffield landmark, The Hole in the Road, to celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee in the city.

Take a look and feel the memories return!

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.

We have put together a gallery of pictures summing up Sheffield in 1977, colourised for the first time

1. Sheffield, 1977, in colour

We have put together a gallery of pictures summing up Sheffield in 1977, colourised for the first time Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Beat the budget queue outside a cigarette kiosk in Sheffield's Hole in the Road on Budget Day - 29th March 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Hole in the Road

Beat the budget queue outside a cigarette kiosk in Sheffield's Hole in the Road on Budget Day - 29th March 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Middlewood Road

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Queen and Prince Philip visit South Yorkshire - 12th July 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

4. The Queen

The Queen and Prince Philip visit South Yorkshire - 12th July 1977. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldElizabeth IIPeopleMemories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice