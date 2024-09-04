Pictures show 14 good reasons why growing up in Sheffield was better in 70s and 80s than now

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 4th Sep 2024, 07:02 BST

There may not have been mobile phones - but there was much for youngsters to do in the 70s and 80s that is no longer available for today’s youngsters.

And while there was less technology, there were also fewer health and safety rules.

There were a good number of ways in which those children who grew up in Sheffield in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better than the children who are growing up in the city today.

And to prove it, we have put together a list of 14 ways in which those who were growing up all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Some are long gone – others have been lost in more recent years.

Which ones do you miss most?

And do you have things that you would add to this list?

14 reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 70s and 80s than now

1. Growing up in 70s and 80s

14 reasons why it was better growing up in Sheffield in the 70s and 80s than now | National World / Picture Sheffield Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield

The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access.

2. Sheaf Valley diving pool

Up until the 1990s, Yorkshire played county cricket matches in Sheffield, with games played at Abbeyday. This picture shows action from Yorkshire v Kent in 1980. Matches now are mainly played at Headingly, with a few at Scarborough. Youngsters could watch first class crickets without a lengthy travel

3. Yorkshire playing at Abbeydale

The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays.

4. Millhouses Park pool

