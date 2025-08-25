Nine of Sheffield’s most famous streets and places and the history behind them

2 . Fargate

Pedestrianised in 1973, Fargate was for years the pedestrianised retail heart of Sheffield city centre, home of big chains. But references to the famous street date back to 1832, when Joseph Woolhouse, in A Description of the Town of Sheffield, described a building called The Lords House, at the junction with Norfolk Row, which he described as the birthplace of the then Duke of Norfolk. More recently, it was famous for Coles Corner, once home to a Cole Brothers Department store then the Burger King now is, and for the Goodwin Fountain, which stood at the top of the road from from 1961 until 1998. It is believed to be called Fargate because it was home of the gate furthest from Sheffield castle. | NW Photo: DW