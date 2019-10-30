Memorial to Sheffield Scouts killed in two world wars

The memorial plaques recording Sheffield Scouts and Scout Leaders who died in two world wars

The event takes place at 2pm on Sunday, November 10 at Sheffield Scout Headquarters on Trippet Lane.

Among those listed on the Great War plaque are Captain Henry Gallimore RA, Scout Master of 45th Sheffield (Ryegate) Scout Troop. He was killed whilst attempting to extinguish burning camouflage netting over howitzers.

Another World War One soldier was Lieutenant E Y Priestman, Scoutmaster of 16th Sheffield (Westbourne) Scout Troop, and of the 6th Service Battalion York and Lancaster Regiment (The Sheffield Pals). He died whilst attempting to hold a new forward position in Gallipoli.

One of their First World War dead recorded in a book of honour by Sheffield Scouts

The Second World War plaque lists, among others, Sergeant (Pilot) John Fulford, a Rover Scout of 167th Sheffield (King Edward VII School) Scout Group. He was studying medicine at Sheffield University and was an occasional player for Sheffield United.

John was killed whilst co-piloting a Wellington bomber on a bombing raid on the U-boat pens at St Nazaire.

Also listed on the plaque is Duncan Strange, a 14-year-old Scout, also with the King Edward VII Group. Duncan lost his life whilst on duty with the Scout Service Bureau at Sheffield City Hall during War Weapons Week.

A live round was accidentally fired during a demonstration of the weapon, killing Gordon and another boy.

Any relatives of those listed who wish to attend the dedication will be very welcome.

Contact Sheffield Scout Headquarters on 0114 273 7922 or Sheffield Scout and Guide Shop on Trippet Lane on 0114 270 1752.