Until then, these mouthwatering photos are the closest you can get to reliving Sheffield’s food and drink scene of the 1990s.

They will transport you back to the flavours, the atmosphere and the colourful characters at the city’s most popular restaurants, cafes and gastropubs of the day.

This retro photo gallery includes a particularly unusual dish on the menu at one restaurant, and the aftermath of a devastating fire at another much-loved dining spot.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? Where do you think was the best place to eat out in Sheffield during the 90s?

1 . Waterfront Chef David Warvell and restaurant supervisor David Britner in the Waterfront Restaurant at the Virgin Megaplex, Broughton Lane, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Roosters Manager James Clive at Roosters Restaurant, Glossop Road, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Al Caretto Boss and chef Mimmo Mazzola at Al Caretto Italian Restaurant, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers