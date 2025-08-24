Sheffield retro: 26 mouthwatering photos showing popular 90s restaurants and cafes, including unusual dish

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 24th Aug 2025, 07:30 BST

If only smell-o-vision had been invented, you could once again savour the intoxicating aroma of your favourite 90s restaurants.

Until then, these mouthwatering photos are the closest you can get to reliving Sheffield’s food and drink scene of the 1990s.

They will transport you back to the flavours, the atmosphere and the colourful characters at the city’s most popular restaurants, cafes and gastropubs of the day.

This retro photo gallery includes a particularly unusual dish on the menu at one restaurant, and the aftermath of a devastating fire at another much-loved dining spot.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? Where do you think was the best place to eat out in Sheffield during the 90s?

Chef David Warvell and restaurant supervisor David Britner in the Waterfront Restaurant at the Virgin Megaplex, Broughton Lane, Sheffield, in 1998

1. Waterfront

Chef David Warvell and restaurant supervisor David Britner in the Waterfront Restaurant at the Virgin Megaplex, Broughton Lane, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Manager James Clive at Roosters Restaurant, Glossop Road, Sheffield, in 1997

2. Roosters

Manager James Clive at Roosters Restaurant, Glossop Road, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Boss and chef Mimmo Mazzola at Al Caretto Italian Restaurant, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1998

3. Al Caretto

Boss and chef Mimmo Mazzola at Al Caretto Italian Restaurant, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Hussein and Linda Kamkar at Piccolo's restaurant, Convent Walk, Sheffield, in 1998

4. Piccolo's

Hussein and Linda Kamkar at Piccolo's restaurant, Convent Walk, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldRestaurantsFoodMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice