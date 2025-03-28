They show some of the lost nightclubs from 2000s Sheffield, including a legendary venue which had several incarnations.

Niche, which began life in the 1990s on Sidney Street and gained national fame as the birthplace of bassline music, was still going strong in the early noughties.

It closed in 2005 after a police raid before being revived the following year at new premises on Charter Row, and this retro photo gallery shows both those venues.

Also pictured are several other popular Sheffield nightclubs of the noughties, including Josephine’s, with its new owner Alan Senior, Kingdom, with its then manager Claire McKay, and Embrace nightclub, at Barker’s Pool, with general manager Bill Surtees.

Millionaires, Po Na Nas, Club Uropa and Banus are among the other noughties nightclubs pictured which have been lost over the years, but Corporation, shown with owner/manager Mark Hobson outside, is still going strong two decades later.

How many of these nightclubs did you visit and do the pictures bring back memories for you of noughties nights out?

1 . Kingdom Sally and Katie at Kingdom nightclub, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Friends Mark, Milly, Chris and Sara at Sheffield club night Razor Stiletto in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Josephine's Alan Senior pictured in 2001 after buying Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales