Sheffield retro: 23 of the best photos capturing late 90s life, including final days of famous landmarks

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 1st Jun 2025, 07:30 BST

These photos capture new beginngings and fond farewells during the final days of the last millennium in Sheffield.

Two of the city’s best known landmarks, the Goodwin Fountain and the notorious Egg Box town hall extension, are pictured in the late 90s shortly before their demolition.

But as the end of an era looms in one corner of the city, new chapters in Sheffield’s story are being written elsewhere.

The old Central Fire Station Building on Division Street is about to reopen as Bar Coast after years of standing empty.

Children splash about in the water at Hillsborough Leisure Centre’s revamped pool, a woman visits her former school which has been turned into a cafe/bar, and teenagers get their first taste of clubbing during a special event at one of Sheffield’s most famous nightclubs.

This retro photo gallery also captures a special performance by Sheffield legends Def Leppard, schoolchildren paying tribute to a ‘top teacher’, a familiar face taking the reins at Sheffield United, and landlords and landladies at some of the city’s most popular pubs of the late 90s.

Do these pictures from The Star’s archives bring back any memories for you? What do you miss most about the 90s?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Children enjoy the festivities as the pool at Sheffield's Hillsborough Leisure Centre is reopened in July 199, with new attractions

1. Splashing about

Children enjoy the festivities as the pool at Sheffield's Hillsborough Leisure Centre is reopened in July 199, with new attractions | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Kevin Sizer, manager of the Norfolk Arms pub, Ringinglow, Sheffield, pictured in 1998

2. Norfolk Arms

Kevin Sizer, manager of the Norfolk Arms pub, Ringinglow, Sheffield, pictured in 1998 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Danuta Reah, daughter of Architect Jan Kot who designed the 'Egg Box' town hall extension in Sheffield in the 60s pictured outside in October 1998, ahead of its demolition

3. Egg Box

Danuta Reah, daughter of Architect Jan Kot who designed the 'Egg Box' town hall extension in Sheffield in the 60s pictured outside in October 1998, ahead of its demolition | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Dean Atkins

Southey sword dancers Laura Thompson, Emma Marples, Emma Duroe, Jamie Bimnns, Samantha Ives-Keeler and Simon Marsden pictured in 1999 after practising the routine they will perform at the Parson Cross Festival.

4. A cut above

Southey sword dancers Laura Thompson, Emma Marples, Emma Duroe, Jamie Bimnns, Samantha Ives-Keeler and Simon Marsden pictured in 1999 after practising the routine they will perform at the Parson Cross Festival. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Dean Atkins

