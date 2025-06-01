Two of the city’s best known landmarks, the Goodwin Fountain and the notorious Egg Box town hall extension, are pictured in the late 90s shortly before their demolition.

But as the end of an era looms in one corner of the city, new chapters in Sheffield’s story are being written elsewhere.

The old Central Fire Station Building on Division Street is about to reopen as Bar Coast after years of standing empty.

Children splash about in the water at Hillsborough Leisure Centre’s revamped pool, a woman visits her former school which has been turned into a cafe/bar, and teenagers get their first taste of clubbing during a special event at one of Sheffield’s most famous nightclubs.

This retro photo gallery also captures a special performance by Sheffield legends Def Leppard, schoolchildren paying tribute to a ‘top teacher’, a familiar face taking the reins at Sheffield United, and landlords and landladies at some of the city’s most popular pubs of the late 90s.

Do these pictures from The Star’s archives bring back any memories for you? What do you miss most about the 90s?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Splashing about Children enjoy the festivities as the pool at Sheffield's Hillsborough Leisure Centre is reopened in July 199, with new attractions

Norfolk Arms Kevin Sizer, manager of the Norfolk Arms pub, Ringinglow, Sheffield, pictured in 1998

Egg Box Danuta Reah, daughter of Architect Jan Kot who designed the 'Egg Box' town hall extension in Sheffield in the 60s pictured outside in October 1998, ahead of its demolition