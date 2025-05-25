The pictures, taken from a new feature by Google, show major changes in the city as parts of the Sheffield have been redesigned over the years, clearly showing many long lost buildings.
We have included 20 pictures, which bring back memories of how the city looked, in the gallery below.
It includes a number of the city’s schools as they appeared in 1999. Since then many have been demolished or rebuilt, including Tapton, King Edwards Lower, Waltheof, City, Abbeydale Grange and Myers Grove.
It also shows important parts of the city centre which have been altered beyond recognition, and some of the city’s high rise landmarks which have been flattened.
Take a look at the gallery below and see how the city had changed.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.