20 fascinating satellite pictures of Sheffield in 1999 show long lost landmarks and how city has transformed

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Fascinating satellite pictures from 1999 show how Sheffield has transformed in just over 25 years.

The pictures, taken from a new feature by Google, show major changes in the city as parts of the Sheffield have been redesigned over the years, clearly showing many long lost buildings.

We have included 20 pictures, which bring back memories of how the city looked, in the gallery below.

It includes a number of the city’s schools as they appeared in 1999. Since then many have been demolished or rebuilt, including Tapton, King Edwards Lower, Waltheof, City, Abbeydale Grange and Myers Grove.

It also shows important parts of the city centre which have been altered beyond recognition, and some of the city’s high rise landmarks which have been flattened.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how the city had changed.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Our gallery shows 18 satellite pictures of how Sheffield looked in 1999. Photo: Google Earth

1. Sheffield, 1999

Our gallery shows 18 satellite pictures of how Sheffield looked in 1999. Photo: Google Earth | Google Earth Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Pictures show the old 'egg box building' town hall extension and 'wedding cake' register office in the centre, in a time before the winter garden had been built. Photo: Google Earth

2. Egg box and wedding cake

Pictures show the old 'egg box building' town hall extension and 'wedding cake' register office in the centre, in a time before the winter garden had been built. Photo: Google Earth | Google Earth Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
The junction of Furnival Gate and Eyre Street in Sheffield, when the underpass still ran underneath the roundabout before it was filled in. Photo: Google Earth

3. Eyre Street underpass

The junction of Furnival Gate and Eyre Street in Sheffield, when the underpass still ran underneath the roundabout before it was filled in. Photo: Google Earth | Google Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
It's now Pounds Park. But this is how that corner near Carver Street and Charter Square looked when there was still a fire station on that site. Photo: Google Earth

4. Sheffield fire station near Charter Square

It's now Pounds Park. But this is how that corner near Carver Street and Charter Square looked when there was still a fire station on that site. Photo: Google Earth | Google Earth Photo: Google Earth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesGoogleSchools
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice