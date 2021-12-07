Rotherham animal rescue creates amusing virtual choir as a thank you

Pictured is 12 weeks old 'Charlie' an abandoned staff/whipper Cross at the Rain rescue,Summerfield Lodge,Moat Lane,Wickersley,with Charlie is Dave Findlay a full-time Volunteer at the rescue centre

Rain Rescue is based on Moat Lane in Wickersley and has saved countless lives of dogs and cats at risk since it launched in 2002.

The centre has put together a virtual choir video to bring a bit of festive cheer – and people can now view their performance via YouTube.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “With Christmas is just around the corner and Covid is lurking in the background, the cats and dogs at Rain Rescue have decided to say a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to make their future life a happy one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With a little help from their human friends and carers at Rain Rescue the dogs and cats have decided to form their own 'virtual make believe' choir and are singing their little hearts out to bring the spirit of Christmas to one and all.

“Our Virtual Make Believe choir represents the approximately 400 dogs and cats whose lives have been saved or transformed this year by Rain Rescue and their supporters.

“All of us dogs and cats and humans alike hope that you and your readers will love watching and listening to the number one choIr of the year.”

The centre hopes that people watching will also donate to its appeal, give toys to the animals it cares for and tell others about the video.

Pictured is 12 weeks old 'Charlie' an abandoned staff/whipper Cross at the Rain rescue,Summerfield Lodge,Moat Lane,Wickersley,with Charlie is Dave Findlay a full-time Volunteer at the rescue centre