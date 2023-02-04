The Six Nations has arrived, and unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out Sheffield sports bar.

The Six Nations is back, keeping rugby fans on the edge of their seats over the next five weekends from today (Saturday, February 4) until March 18. Unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out pub or sports bar.

The six sides aiming for grand slam glory by the end of March remain the same. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and France will play matches over the coming weeks.

There are dozens of cool venues dotted around Sheffield showing the tournament, many of which boast fun activities if you’re feeling competitive as well as hearty food and drink options to tide you over, too. Here are three of the best sports bars in which to kick back and watch the Six Nations in Sheffield , according to Google reviews.

Boom Battle Bar Sheffield

“Hugely recommend this for a great night out. Atmosphere is lively with a fully stocked bar and epic games. The bar snack food doesn’t disappoint, either.”

Where: Unit 4 & 5, 24 The Moor, Sheffield S1 4PA

Open: 12pm - 12am (Saturdays)

Extra Time Sports Bar & Grill

“Great place to watch the sports, great food and drinks on offer both at going rates. Plenty of TVs and entertainment such as shuffleboard, pool and arcade machines. Great atmosphere and staff.”

Where: 60 Brown Street, Sheffield S1 2BS

Open: 11am - 12am (Saturdays)

Sport Shack

“Great beer and spirits selection. Staff are welcoming and kind. 10/10 experience. Best sports bar in Sheffield.”

Where: 271 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8NX