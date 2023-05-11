A popular pub chain has launched a new offer encouraging diners to enjoy a ‘Sunday roast any day of the week without breaking the bank’.

With the cost-of-living crisis squeezing everyone’s wallets at the moment, Toby Carvery is launching their new range of midweek deals so that diners can enjoy a roast dinner at reasonable prices.

Martin Gosling, operations director of Toby Carvery, said: “Traditionally, roast dinners are associated with Sundays, but at Toby Carvery, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy this delicious meal any day of the week.

“With a freshly cooked breakfast and carvery deck, combined with unmissable deals, our midweek menus offer great value for money, and we invite diners to join us for a hearty breakfast or roast whenever they feel like it. With healthy and indulgent choices, there’s something for everyone.”

The range of deals on offer means customers can indulge in their favourite meal for under £10. They can also choose from a range of cooked meats, vegetables, and sauces.

There is also a special carvery offer for the over 60s and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for the early risers.

Guests can enjoy a midweek carvery from £8.49 which includes your choice of premium roasted meats and unlimited freshly steamed and roasted vegetables. Guests can choose from a range of succulent meats, including beef, turkey, pork and gammon, to complement their favourite seasonal vegetables and sauces.

There’s also a special deal for those aged over 60, who can enjoy a home-cooked carvery for £5, Monday to Wednesday from 12-3pm. The promotion is only valid for a limited time.

Meanwhile, early risers can indulge in special breakfasts served until 11am from £5.99.

Toby Carvery’s two ourse set menu is also on offer Monday to Friday, from £9.9 9 with the option to add an extra course for £2. Dishes include salmon and spinach wellington and roast mushroom and ale pie, as well as the popular midweek carvery options.

Toby Carvery has sites at Dronfield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.