The Cider Hole – which opened in 2021 as Sheffield’s only cidery and cider-centric bar – will be permanently closing its doors later this month.

The venue, based within the populsar Krynkl shipping containers development at Kelham Island, will be shutting at the end of trading hours on Saturday, May 27.

The popular micro-ciderhouse will also receive its award as ‘Cider Pub of the Year’ from CAMRA Sheffield & District on the very same day.

Despite the closure, it’s not all bad news for cider fans - as the owner will be teaming up with another bar owner for a new venture this summer.

Cider Hole owner Mike Pomranz said: “The Cider Hole is closing, but its ethos – and its cider brand – will live on! I’ve teamed up with Matt Beety who owns The Bear on Abbeydale Road; together, we’re opening The Old Shoe in Orchard Square in Sheffield City Centre this summer to highlight the best of both our worlds: curated craft beer, modern cider, artisan wines, hand-crafted non-alcoholic drinks that double as cocktail mixers, locally-roasted coffee, and – somehow – much more.”

While Mike is closing The Cider Hole, The Old Shoe will be Beety’s second bar alongside The Bear, which remains open as usual.

Meanwhile, Exemption Ciderhouse – Sheffield’s only cider brand which was launched at The Cider Hole – will transition to a new production space at The Old Shoe.

Earning high praise despite its humble beginnings as Sheffield garden apples, Exemption Ciderhouse’s signature 2023 release Cote de Hole has recently been added as a drink pairing on the tasting menu at The Cider Hole’s downstairs neighbour Joro, which has won hig praise from food critics and been recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Mike’s import company, Quality Ferments – which offers popular products such as Cold Hand Rheum 100 per cent rhubarb wine and Zapiain Basque sidra – will also feature prominently at the new bar.

More details on The Old Shoe, including an opening date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mike’s partner has relatives in Sheffield and they decided to move from Brooklyn in the USA to the Steel City several years ago. He spent almost two decades performing stand up comedy in the States and wrote material for various TV networks including Comedy Central. He has also written thousands of articles for Food & Wine magazine.

When he opened The Cider Hole a couple of years ago he had never owned a bar before, nor had he even worked a shift at a bar. Still, his background as a drinks journalist and passion for weird and wonderful beverages of all sorts helped propel the tiny shipping container bar to cult status, earning recognition from the likes of CAMRA.

He said: “I’ve learned so much and met so many awesome people, not just from Sheffield but from across the UK, who visited my silly little bar. I truly appreciate everyone who

refused to flinch as I tossed on another Westside Gunn or Harry Breast album. Don’t worry! All the hip-hop vinyl will be coming with me to The Old Shoe!”

Another Cider Hole feature that will migrate to The Old Shoe is the bar’s monthly stand-up comedy open mics. In fact, Mike and Matt are planning to hold more events than ever at the new, significantly larger space.

Beyond The Cider Hole, Mike is also organizing the Second Annual Sheffield Craft Cider (& Mead!) Festival which will take place on Saturday, July 15, at the Heist Brew Co taproom. More details on that event will be released soon.