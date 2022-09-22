Out of the 25 most diverse cities, Sheffield is ranked 23rd.

International car comparison site EnjoyTravel.com teamed up with global travel site Big 7 Travel to find the most diverse cities in the UK.

Cities were ranked on industry diversity, linguistic diversity, age diversity, marital status and the number of fast food chains, independent stores and entertainment venues per square mile.

Sheffield has placed in the top 25 cities in the UK in which have been found to be the most diverse, although it is towards the bottom of the list

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those behind the survey said: “When you think of the most diverse and exciting cities in the UK, your mind probably springs to London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

“But there are so many more incredible cities that frankly don’t get the credit they deserve. So, we wanted to look at how we can determine what the most diverse cities are by relying on cold, hard facts.

“While the usual suspects did make the cut, where they are placed on the list might surprise you. But what’s more surprising are the cities that cracked into the top ten, even the top five, that haven’t always been thought of as exciting, even desirable, places in the UK. But times are changing, and we’re glad to see it.”

Brighton was found to be the most diverse of the top 25 cities followed by Reading and Bristol.

Cardiff was found to be the least diverse of the top 25, with Manchester in 24th spot and Sheffield in 23rd.

Researchers said: “Sheffield might be the greenest city in the UK, but its lack of independent stores per square mile lets it down.

“It’s actually got the lowest number of independent stores on the list, which is quite surprising when you consider the city’s high student population.

“There’s also not as much happening in the way of entertainment as in other major cities – although there are a good amount of music venues, there’s a low number of entertainment spots per square mile.

“However, unlike in Manchester, you won’t find a fast food chain on every corner, saving it from the last two spaces. There’s also a fair amount of range when it comes to the workforce, with a high number of professionals and a mixed bag of jobs in administration, skilled trades, sales, and so on.”

Sheffield residents have had their say on how diverse the city is

Letty Bryan said: “I don’t think diversity is represented or celebrated enough in my city – I personally think that to celebrate diversity more, we can have more cultural days in school, maybe we can have more lessons on it, and we can have celebrations for different countries independence days.”

Leah Campbell said: “I don’t think diversity is celebrated enough here – I do feel we can do more like events or open days and festivals.”

One man, who asked not to be named, said: “In my opinion, Sheffield is quite diverse – especially with all the foreign fast foods in the bottom area of town. Though there is much room for improvement.