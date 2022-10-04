Nadia Hadhrami, who graduated from the University of Huddersfield with a first class degree in BA Fashion Design and Textiles, is due to make her debut at York Fashion Week with her new collection – Hands off my Hijab.

Nadia, who is originally from Yemen, was inspired to create the range of clothing after experiencing the struggles hijab models face within the fashion industry.

Nadia explained: “In some instances, the industry isn’t fully understanding or addressing Muslim women’s needs and is encouraging them to adapt the way they dress and look to fall in-line with Western trends.

Muslim women want stylish but simple outfits without compromising their faith and prefer them to be symbols of faith, rather than fashion. But this type of fashion isn’t mainstream or readily available on the high street.”

Pinpointing a gap in the market, Nadia has designed a collection that is predominantly aimed at Muslim women who dress modestly but doesn’t exclude women who choose to dress modestly simply for personal preference.

Nadia continued: “I believe all elements of fashion should be inclusive. With this collection, I’ve taken a step away from the traditional/cultural garments such as the Abayas, to create a modern but stylish range utilising subtle silhouettes, incorporating bright and bold prints and embroidery as well as glow in dark thread.

“Butterflies feature heavily too as they symbolise hope, change and resilience, signifying the message behind my collection – to encourage Muslim women to embrace clothing that gives them confidence while representing their faith and personalities.

“For me, fashion is a way of escapism and allows me to express my feelings and passions freely without any rules. It’s not just a garment, it’s the story behind each seam and bead.

“I hope this collection helps women who struggle to find modest clothing on the high street and influences the fashion industry to be more inclusive.”

Nadia’s collection will feature in the Student and Graduate Runway on October 7 at 7.30pm at the Guildhall York.